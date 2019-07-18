|
|
MICHAEL KIRK PFEIFFER Michael was born on April Fools' Day, 1957 in Springfield, Massachusetts and died on June 24, 2019. A middle child to the core, Mike graduated from Upland High School in 1975, lettering in football and excelling at having fun. If you ever saw someone riding a motorcycle with his hands up in the air, that was Mike. He was always surrounded by a crowd and made friends everywhere he went. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he was a helicopter Crew Chief while stationed in Korea. Mike was a talented bartender and restaurant manager for many years and later became Vice-President of Golden West Mktg., wholesaler of pools and pool equipment. Mike is survived by his proudest accomplishment, son Jack Pfeiffer, as well as his mother Joan Pfeiffer and sisters Susan Levinson (Barry) and Kate Lohuis (Dirk) and nieces and nephews. Please note, this is not a ploy to avoid work, creditors or old girlfriends. Mike will be missed by friend and foe alike, and we would expect to find his beloved dog, Max, at his feet in heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation to benefit defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We encourage you to write a note of farewell on a cold Coors Light and drink it in Mike's honor.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 18, 2019