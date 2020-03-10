|
May 27, 1953 - February 26, 2020 Michael J. Lysak, Ph.D., passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on May 27, 1953 in New Jersey to loving parents Bohdan & Lydia Lysak. Michael went on to study Physics, earning a Doctorate of Physics from University of California Riverside. He taught at San Bernardino Valley College for almost 35 years, conveying understanding, patience, wisdom, & compassion to all the student body & staff. Eventually becoming Head of the Physics Department, his humility, kindness, & dedication to his work made an everlasting impression; his love for teaching and physics will forever be remembered. A scholarship is being established in his name to honor his passion for education. Michael is survived by his mother Lydia & older brother Ihor; his five children Meaghan, Tristan, Matthew, Rebecca, & Alexander and spouses, and grandchildren. Some of their fondest memories include gazing up at the stars in the backyard while their father taught them about constellations, meteors, and the moon. There are truly no words that could ever fully express how loved and admired Michael was by all.
