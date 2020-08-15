Michael Neptune

September 1, 1942 - August 11, 2020 Michael Edwin Neptune, 77, a longtime resident of Chino and Chino Hills, died August 11, 2020 in Ontario. Michael was born September 1, 1942 in Los Angeles to Homer E. Neptune and Lois Mae Smith. He grew up in Fullerton. He married Jane A. Connor in 1969, and they moved to the Chino Valley in 1975. Michael worked for 30 years as a service technician for DWC Co. in Los Angeles. He enjoyed playing golf and watching Dodgers baseball games. For many years he coached in the Chino American Little League. His team was the Dodgers of course! Michael and his wife, Jane, had many happy memories as they traveled the world together. When at home, he always had his trusted St. Bernard at his side. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jane, son, Jim (Andrea) Neptune, daughter, Michelle (Jason) Bauerly and grandsons James, Luke and Logan. He is also survived by a brother, Richard (Lauren) Neptune, and a sister, Christine (John) Reed. Michael was a kind, thoughtful, and patient man, who was dearly loved by his family. He will be missed. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Autism Community in Action, at tacanow.org/ways-to-help/donate
.