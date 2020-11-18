1/1
Michael Thomas Shaw
September 28, 1945 - October 30, 2020 Beloved father, grandfather, husband, teacher, friend. Michael taught junior high school for 37 years, was an active Lion's Club member, an avid Catalina JazzTrax festival attender, a story and joke teller, and a collector of many things; including all things Tarzan. He is survived by his daughter, Ja'lyn, and her husband, Paul; grandsons, Logan and Landon; wife, Joan; Joan's children and grandchildren; sister, Linda, and brother, Jamie. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 2:00pm. ONE&ALL Church (formerly Etiwanda Gardens), 7576 Etiwanda Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, 91739. Please join us. All Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.
