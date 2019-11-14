|
|
Mike Montez Bustamante Services will be on Friday November 15th at Todd's Memorial Chapel in Claremont, CA from 5pm-8pm. Rosary will be at 6:30pm. Mass on Saturday November 16th at 8am at Our Lady of the Assumption in Claremont with interment at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you go donate blood or platelets to the America Red Cross or LifeStream Blood bank, or make a donation to the Colon Cancer Coalition, coloncancercoalition.org/donate/.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 14, 2019