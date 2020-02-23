|
|
August 30, 1921 - February 12, 2020 Mildred "Millie" Holmes passed away on February 12, 2020, in Camarillo, CA at the age of 98 with the love of her family surrounding her. Millie was born on August 30, 1921, at her grandparents' "grove house" on 6th and San Antonio in Ontario, CA. She was the first daughter born to Lena (Eckart) Nicholls and Richard Pengelly Nicholls (Cornwall, England). She grew up in Ontario, attended local schools, graduated from Chaffey High School in 1939 and was proud to be a third generation Californian on her mother's side. She watched Ontario grow from a small citrus growing town to the diverse city it is today. After the start of WWII she was one of the first women in San Bernardino County to enlist in the Navy as a WAVE (1942). In the spring of 1943 while stationed in San Diego, she met a handsome Marine, Jay Holmes, at a USO dance at the Del Coronado Hotel. They were married six months later and celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in 2015. After the war they settled in Ontario and had two children, Richard (1947) and Janice (1949). Millie was involved in her children's many activities, including Little League and Girl Scouts, and served as PTA President at San Antonio School. She was active in community service organizations such as Santa Claus Inc., Soroptimist International, Ontario Historical Society, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She grew up attending Bethel Congregational Church in Ontario and she and Jay were active in the church for more than 50 years. She returned to the workforce in the early 1960s and thoroughly enjoyed her years as secretary to the Recreation and Parks Director. Jay and Millie moved to Camarillo in 2004 to be closer to their daughter, Janice, and her family. Millie loved her family and friends (old and new), knitting, sewing, reading, camping, fishing, and traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico in their motor home. Millie was an avid Angels' fan, loved California history, and whatever activities her "kids" were involved in. She was the definition of strength, beauty, resilience and quick wit paired with a beautiful, bright smile. She lived a full and robust life. Millie was predeceased by her husband James (Jay) in 2016, her sister Dorothy Burt, her nephew Bruce (Buzz) Burt, and her parents. Millie is survived by her children, son Richard Holmes and wife Karen; daughter Janice Fostakowsky and husband Robert; her grandchildren Kevin Holmes and wife Heather; Katheryn Bryar and husband Erik; Matthew Holmes and wife Brianna; Michael Fostakowsky and wife Carly; and precious great-grandchildren, Stevie, Jayne, Bridger and Bryce Holmes, Holden and Brynn Fostakowsky, and Logan Bryar. Her nephew, Ken Burt and wife Alli, and their sons Zach and Josh; Sandy Burt, and her children, Rodd, Zeke, and Sara also survive her. The family would like to thank the staff of Ocean Breeze Estates in Camarillo, especially her wonderful caregivers Romeo and Cecilia. A celebration of Millie's life will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11:00 AM at Draper Mortuary (Dignity Memorial), 811 North Mountain Avenue, Ontario, CA. A lunch reception at Drapers (Dignity) will follow the service with interment at Bellevue Memorial Park/Cemetery after the luncheon. Contributions in Millie's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, (give.salvationarmyusa.org), Santa Claus of Chaffey District, Inc. (Santa Claus, Inc.), PO Box 362, Ontario, CA 91762, or . Draper Mortuary (Dignity Memorial) 811 N. Mountain Avenue Ontario, CA 91762 909-986-1131
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020