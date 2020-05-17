February 27, 1922 - May 6, 2020 Mildred Mariee Welch passed away on May 6, 2020 at Ontario Healthcare Center at age 98. Born in Atwood, Kansas on February 27, 1922, she was the seventh of Fred and Maggie Smith's eight children. Mildred attended Euclid Elementary School (located just a few blocks from Ontario Healthcare Center), then Vina Danks Junior High School, then Chaffey Union High School, then Ontario Beauty College. She was a 1940 graduate of Chaffey Union High School where she met her husband-to-be Leo D. Welch. They married in 1941 and enjoyed a busy life together for 65 years until his passing in 2007. Together they had three children; Patricia, Michael, and Dixie. Mildred leaves behind all three of her children, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. The pack of grands, greats, and great greats range in age from two to fifty four. She also leaves behind a large extended family and an army of dear friends Mildred worked for many years as a beautician and was an avid quilter, seamstress, and people watcher. Mildred and Leo raised the family in Ontario, where all three kids also graduated from Chaffey. After retirement, they moved to beautiful Port Orford, Oregon. They enjoyed twenty-four years on the Oregon coast, then returned to Southern California, living in Montclair, then Rancho Cucamonga. Mildred will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, her compassion, and her inability to tell a joke without laughing mid-story and forgetting the punch line. Mildred Welch made the world a better place for many people because she was a comfort magnet. You couldn't help but be drawn into her, usually with the help of a bear hug. She was a plain old, downhome, simple (in a good way) human being. Our family would like to thank all the caregivers at the Ontario Healthcare Center for taking such great care of our mother and for being so attentive and kind. She felt loved in your care. Like everyone else, we're grappling with the realities of the pandemic. No funeral is planned. Family and friends will find other ways to celebrate Mildred's life.





