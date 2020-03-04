Home

Mina Yolanda Bliss

Mina Yolanda Bliss Obituary
8/15/1929 - 1/30/2020 Mina Yolanda Bliss was 90 yrs. She lived a long life of giving of herself to others. She was a waitress, former business owner of Bliss Liquor, even sold dome homes. She was a lifetime member of San Gorgonio Aero Club. But her best work were her yards, she would bring them to life, always being amazed by the yards she transformed. She was a loving Wife , Mother and Grandmother. She was survived by 2 brothers Delbert Joyce of Ca. and Norman Joyce of Az. and 3 children Doris Cole of N.C, Guy Barr of Ks., Adel (Candy) Barr of Ar. She has 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Graveside Service will be at Mt. View Cemetery on March 11 at 11 am. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2020
