November 24, 1934 - June 18, 2020 Montie Jean Bellesen was born in Joplin, MO on November 24, 1934 and passed away in her home on June 18, 2020 at the age of 85. She had been an Upland resident for 47 years. A loving wife of Roy, and they had been married for 65 years. She came to California as a child to live with her aunt and uncle in Bakersfield upon the death of her parents. She relocated to Northern California with her husband and baby daughter in 1956. She lived in Pinole and El Sobrante in the Bay area for 16 years with her family consisting of Roy and her two daughters, Terri and Kathy. They moved in 1972 to Upland, CA when her husband, employed by Kaiser Steel Corp., was transferred to Fontana, CA. Born Montie Jean Nelson, she was preceded in death by her two older brothers, Jack Nelson of Taft, CA, William Nelson of Conroe, TX, and her younger sister Lena Flippen of Bakersfield, CA. Montie is survived by her husband, Roy Bellesen of Upland, CA; her daughter Terri Jakl (husband Tom) of Mariposa, CA; and her daughter Kathy Bellesen of Upland, CA. She has four grandsons, Joshua Higgins (wife Jessica) of Snohomish, WA. Corey Bellesen (wife Rachel) of Lakeside, MT. Jacob Higgins of Glendale, C0. and Andrew Eaker of Upland, CA. She also has four great grandchildren, Zackary Bellesen age 19, Halie Bellesen age 17, Eli Higgins age 8 and Mikayla Higgins age 6. She will be missed by all of us. Due to Covid 19 virus, the planning of a memorial service cannot be determined at this time. Arlington Mortuary Riverside CA





