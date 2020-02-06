|
June 11, 1922 - February 2, 2020 Morris ("Morry") Miller passed peacefully on Februay 2, 2020. He grew up in Redlands, CA and attended Redlands High School, where he won numerous swimming medals on the swim team. Morry married his childhood sweetheart and lovely wife of 77 years!, Judy Miller, before enlisting in the Army Air Corp during WW II at 20 years of age. He rose to the rank of Captain and became a small town (Redlands) hero, having piloted the infamous, unsafe, and very heavy B-24 bomber and a crew of 9 on 35 successful missions in the Central Pacific arena. Morry was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters for his heroic service to the country. Morry moved to San Bernardino after the war and quickly became a successful and innovative business entrepreneur. In the early 1950s, he opened two "Morry's Self-Service" gas stations in San Bernardino, the first of their kind in the area. He also opened the first hand car wash in San Bernardino. He later went into the fast food restaurant business, building and operating the popular Taco Acqui restaurant in San Bernardino, and Mi Taco restaurants in Santa Ana, Upland, and Montclair. His highly successful Montclair Mi Taco became a local landmark, having the first drive-through service in the city. After his retirement, Morry returned to his first love of flying, where he flew humanitarian medical missions for Air Life Line for 10 years in his Beachcraft Bonanza aircraft, transporting people in need of specialized treatment to medical facilities throughout California. Morry's other deep passion was golf, where he continued to hit buckets of balls (and insisted on carrying his heavy golf bag) at the driving range up until 3 months before his death at 97 years of age. He is survived by his lovely wife, Judy Miller, his son Danny Miller, his daughter Suzee Miller, his daughter-in-law Sigute Miller, his three grandchildren, Brandon Miller, Lora Larson-Miller and Lana Miller, and his great grandchildren, Dylan Miller and Jayden Miller. Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 7 at Home of Eternity Cemetery, 831 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to City of Hope.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 6, 2020