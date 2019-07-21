|
01-09-1934 - 05-22-2019 On May 22, 2019 Muriel Howell left us to join her beloved husband Emlyn Morgan Howell. Muriel was a devoted Wife, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Muriel and Emlyn moved from Wales, Great Britain to California in 1957. Together they raised five children prior to Emlyn's passing in 1992. Muriel devoted her life to being a loving wife, raising her 5 children and taking part in the lives of her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Muriel worked for the Upland School District as a teachers assistant helping children with learning disabilities. In her spare time Muriel enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, traveling and being a 50+ year member of the Daughters of the British Empire organization. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Emlyn Morgan Howell. Muriel is survived by her son Peter Howell, daughter Vicki Pritchard, daughter Sian Howell-Mosher, son Russell Howell, son Jamie Howell, daughter-in-law Deanna Howell, son in law Alden Chase, son-in-law Kent Mosher, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Howell, grandchildren Mallory Pritchard, Justin Howell, Sami Mosher, Matt Howell, Rachael Howell, Jessica Rademacher, Maggie Davidson and 5 great grandchildren. The family will have a private ceremony to scatter Muriel's ashes at sea.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 21, 2019