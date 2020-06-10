May 19, 1933 - May 24, 2020 On Sunday, May 24, 2020 Nancy C. Avila peacefully passed away at the age of 87. Nancy was born and raised in San Bernardino, CA. She married the love of her life, Jose M. Avila on June 5, 1954 and together they raised their 7 children in San Bernardino. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Joe. She is survived by all 7 of her children and their spouses Anna and Dave Hawkins, Jenny and Dave Snodgrass, Charles and Naomi Avila, Michael and Jeanette Avila, Carmelina and Michael Cravens, Joseph and Julie Avila and Raymond and Julie Avila. Nancy was a loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and De Roy Avila, a brother John Montana and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was loved and adored by her family. She will be remembered for her love of God, family, country and life. She will be truly missed. Private service to take place with her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Nancy's name. Joe and Nancy supported this charity for over 50 years.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2020.