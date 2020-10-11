Nancy Ellen (Henton) Files Nancy Ellen (Henton) Files passed away October 2, 2020 at the age of 73. She leaves behind her brother Tom Henton, her two sons Charles and Patrick Files, daughter-in-law Connie Files, grandchildren Trenton, Johanna, Hailey and Benton and her great grandson Maximillan. Nancy lived most of her life in the Ontario/Montclair area. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1964. She loved sports and played softball with several church teams in the area. She later continued her education at Chaffey College and went on to earn a history degree at Cal Poly Pomona. Nancy worked as a carrier for the Ontario Post Office for 25 years, retiring in 2007. She was well known to all of the dogs on her route as she would carry treats in her pocket to give to each one as she delivered the mail. She loved big dogs, country music and the Angels (until they let Mike Scioscia go). The songs of Merle Haggard in particular gave her a connection to her family's Oklahoma roots. She provided a strong, loving foundation for her family and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the ASPCA or the ADA in memoriam. Nancy requested that no services be held for her so put on some country music, grab a seat next to your favorite dog and raise a toast to a beautiful human being.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store