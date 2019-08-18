|
NANCY FAYE WELCH HENDON May 5, 1935 to July 19, 2019 In Loving Memory On July 19, 2019, Nancy Faye Welch Hendon, beloved wife and loving mother was called to join our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nancy was the third child of Harry and Bernice Welch, born in her childhood home, in Ontario, California, May 5, 1935 an hour before her twin sister, Patsy Phelps. Nancy was preceded in birth and death by her oldest sister, Lois Welch Viggianno and her older brother, Jack Welch. Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Hendon, her sons, Johnnie and Larry, her daughter Lynnette, four grandchildren, Larry Hendon, Jr., Matthew Hendon, Nicole Hendon Bennett, and Gina Hendon Meadows, and 5 great-grandchildren, Joseph Bennett, Gianna Meadows, Dylan Bennett, Luke Meadows and Viviana Hendon, her twin sister Patsy Phelps., her sister-in-law Judy Hendon, her daughters-in-law Melanie Reese Hendon and Nancy Cordero Hendon. Growing up in Ontario California, Nancy met the love of her life, John Hendon, while attending the 7th Grade at Vina Danks Junior High School. Four years later, in June 1951, Nancy and John married and have been together ever since. By the time she was 21, she had three children. And with those three children in tow, Nancy pursued her college degree and teaching credentials, graduating Cum Laude from Upland College in 1962. She began her teaching career at Baldy View Elementary that same year. She joined the Citrus Elementary teaching staff in 1964 where she taught for 32 years before retiring. However, retirement didn't sit well with her, and with a passion for teaching still present, she became a special education instructor, focused on children with reading and arithmetic needs at Foothill Knolls Elementary, where she taught for another 14 years, finally retiring in 2010. Nancy followed her mother, Bernice "Wonie" Welch and her grandmother, Nan Bybee, in their love for music, learning to play the piano, a hobby she thoroughly enjoyed throughout her life. Nancy frequently joined her mother and grandmother in playing to the delight of her family and friends. Family gatherings were frequently filled with song and music, led by Nancy on the piano and her brother Jack on the guitar. Nancy was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 20 years, where she was in charge of the pre-school education. Nancy will forever be cherished, loved and remembered for her undying devotion to her husband, John, her dedication to her family and friends, her commitment to her church and students. In loving memory. Services will be held August 31, 10:00 AM, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2108 North Euclid Avenue, Upland, CA 91784. In-lieu of flowers, donations to a Parkinsons research foundation will be appreciated.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019