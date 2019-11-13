|
DAVID F. HUNTER 9/19/1935 - 10/26/2019 David Forrest Hunter passed away peacefully Oct. 26 at Pomona Valley Hospital where he was born 84 yrs. ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Winema Hunter and sister Dolores Siebert. He attended St. Joseph Elementary and was Sr. Class President of the 1st graduating class of Pomona Catholic High in 1953. He worked at Vortox, then Industrial Asphalt for 40 years as Manager and So. Cal. Zone Manager. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Nancy; sons Brian, Mark (Jennifer), and Michael (Tammy); grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Justin, Scott, Ryan and Addison and great granddaughters, Hailey and Mila. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am on Nov. 18 at our Lady of Assumption. in lieu of flowers, please consider "Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.", P,O. Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646 in memiory of David Hunter.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 13, 2019