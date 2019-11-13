Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Hunter Obituary
DAVID F. HUNTER 9/19/1935 - 10/26/2019 David Forrest Hunter passed away peacefully Oct. 26 at Pomona Valley Hospital where he was born 84 yrs. ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Winema Hunter and sister Dolores Siebert. He attended St. Joseph Elementary and was Sr. Class President of the 1st graduating class of Pomona Catholic High in 1953. He worked at Vortox, then Industrial Asphalt for 40 years as Manager and So. Cal. Zone Manager. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Nancy; sons Brian, Mark (Jennifer), and Michael (Tammy); grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Justin, Scott, Ryan and Addison and great granddaughters, Hailey and Mila. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am on Nov. 18 at our Lady of Assumption. in lieu of flowers, please consider "Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.", P,O. Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646 in memiory of David Hunter.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -