NANCY JANE PEEVEY "Mrs. Jane" July 14, 1929 - September 12, 2019 Jane Peevey, 90, was born to Mary Elizabeth Patterson and Lloyd Harold McMinimy in Guthrie Oklahoma. She was the youngest of three. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Peevey, of 57 years, one sister and one brother. As a child she always wanted to be a teacher. Her mother, brother and aunts were teachers. After getting her bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University, she got her first job teaching first grade in 1950 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. While at Oklahoma State she met and married Dale Peevey, the love of her life. From that union three daughters were born, Jane, Sue and Peggy. Jane and Dale relocated to California in 1957 and have called it home ever since. Mrs. Jane dedicated 30 years to teaching kindergarten for the Pomona Unified School District. After retiring, Jane and Dale enjoyed traveling, but family always came first. She enjoyed her PEO Sisterhood with Chapter P.D., her coffee group, retired teachers group, and her Church, Claremont United Church of Christ. Jane is survived by daughter Jane MacBeth (Bob MacBeth), daughter Sue Clark (Perry Clark) and daughter Peggy Long (David Long), seven grandchildren Kelly Long, Jennifer Radtke, Kristy Richardson, Tiana Manderson, Brooke Stevens, Grant Long, Kari Scaletta, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Services will be Sept.30th 10:00am at Todd Memorial, 570 N. Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 92508. She will be interred with her husband Dale at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00pm
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 26, 2019