|
|
February 17, 1958 - December 20, 2019 Neil Fassinger reunited with Christ and is survived by his parents, three brothers and sisters, two daughters, and two grandchildren. He was laid to rest on December 27th in a private funeral service. Those closest to him remember him for his masterful story-telling skills which always held a captive audience and lots of laughter. In life he worked as a director for multiple nursing facilities which he received numerous awards for.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2019