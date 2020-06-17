Nelma Gary

May 10, 1924 - June 13, 2020 Age 96, passed away at Woods Health Services, La Verne. She and her twin sister Elva were born in San Dimas and lived in the same family home until their move to Hillcrest Homes, La Verne in 2007. Nelma attended San Dimas Elementary School and Bonita High School. She worked in cashiering and accounting for S. H. Kress for 47 years in Pomona, Pasadena, Los Angeles and Glendale. As a former member of the First Baptist Church in San Dimas, she served as clerk and treasurer for many years and sang in the choir. She and her sister were avid bowlers and enjoyed many travels together. Nelma is survived by her sister, Barbara Stiles of Redding, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim & Florence Gary, sister Opal Clarkson, twin sister Elva Gary and brother Chester Gary. She will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at La Verne Cemetery, La Verne.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store