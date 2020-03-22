|
NOLAN LYNWARD (LYN) JOHNSON 06/16/1916 - 03/03/2020 Nolan Lynward (Lyn) Johnson, former resident of Pomona and La Verne, CA, died peacefully at Tiffany Court Assisted Living in Walnut Creek, at the age of 103. He was born in Oakland to Roselyn and Edward Johnson in 1916. The family lived in Idaho, Oregon, and Los Angeles area before homesteading in Blythe in 1927. It was in Blythe that Lyn started playing baseball and handball and developed his life-long passion for tennis. In 1932 the family moved to San Bernardino where Lyn finished high school and attended San Bernardino Valley Junior College. He earned a BA in English at University of Redlands while also competing on the tennis team; and later his MA in English literature from the University of Southern California. At the age of 23, Lyn started his career in education at Calexico High School teaching English and dramatics, coaching tennis, and later becoming vice principal. It was in Calexico that he met and married a new teacher, Kathryn Meyer, and their two daughters Carolyn and Shirley were born there. The family then moved to Escondido in 1949 (where Lyn became principal of Escondido High School) before settling in Pomona where he was vice principal of Pomona High from 1953-58, principal of Emerson Jr. High from 1958-1960, and principal of Pomona High from 1960-1967. Seeking more classroom time with students, he returned to teaching at Emerson Jr. High before retiring in 1977. After retirement, he became a life-long member of California Retired Teachers Association for which he served as president of the Pomona Valley Division from 1985-1987. While raising his family, Lyn had continued playing tennis regularly, but with retirement he was able to focus on this passion. He competed regularly in USTA Senior Recreational Tennis competitions, winning several trophies; participated in the Vic Braden Tennis College; then went on to become a Certified Tennis Coach. Per his request, at his 90th birthday family celebration in La Verne, he played a game of tennis with each of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lyn joined Kathryn as an active volunteer for Pomona Meals on Wheels, and in 1994, he was asked to be a fundraiser and recruiter for volunteers. Later he became a captain, supervising and coordinating the deliveries of volunteers - this continued into his nineties. Lyn and Kathryn had always enjoyed hiking in the Sierras and traveling throughout the US on summer vacations. A highlight for Lyn was hiking to the top of Mount Whitney at the age of 70 with grandson Scott and son-in-law Gary. Retirement made it possible to expand their travels all over the world and more frequently. Family and friends have enjoyed hearing of these adventures throughout the years. The couple sold their home in Pomona in 1997 and moved to Hillcrest Retirement Community in La Verne; they spent 15 fulfilling and happy years there meeting many new friends. Kathryn passed away in 2011 (on their 70th wedding anniversary), and Lyn then moved to Tiffany Court Assisted Living in Walnut Creek to be closer to daughter Carolyn and her family. He was thrilled to be able to participate in the lives of his nearby grandchildren and great grandchildren; but he also received frequent memorable visits from Shirley's family as well as friends and extended family members. Lyn was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; and by sisters Roselyn Hopgood of Belmont, and Andrea Smith of Goleta. He is survived by daughters Carolyn (Gary) Snyder of Lafayette and Shirley (Wes) Timmerman of Jackson, WY. Lyn also leaves grandson Greg (Dianne) Snyder and their three daughters Nadine, Katie, and Amelia of Walnut Creek; grandson Scott (Stacey) Snyder and their three children Nick, Meg, and Libby of Sacramento; granddaughter Andrea (Charlie) Claudio of Cumberland, RI; grandson Joel (Jamie) Rathje and their two children Jackson and Jennalyn of Mammoth Lakes; grandson Steven (Ellie) Rathje of Durango, CO; two step-granddaughters Shawna Timmerman of Cayucos, and Kellyn Timmerman of San Diego; sister Gladys Smith of Hamilton, MT; as well as many nieces and nephews who were also a big part of his life. There will be no service, but the family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Dublin for their short but helpful assistance. We are especially grateful to Tiffany Court Assisted Living for the warm and wonderful care they gave to Lyn while he was with them for 7 years, and for helping him realize his dream of living past the age of 100. Please consider any donations be made to your local Meals on Wheels program.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2020