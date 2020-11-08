11/13/1929 - 9/30/2020 Born in Santa Monica, CA to Clarence and Yvonne Michel, Noralie was the oldest of four siblings and the first grandchild of her Michel and McFadden grandparents. She graduated from Santa Monica High and the University of Southern California. She worked as a teacher before marrying John F. "Jack" Clinton in 1954. They raised six children: Anita Quinn (Richard), Michael Clinton (Bonnie), Mary Kate Perez (Art), Christina Sartain, Janice O'Neill (Michael) and Peter Clinton (Kimber, deceased). Noralie is survived by 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandsons, sister Clare Frederick, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Noralie was passionate about helping the community and spent the majority of her life in service to others. She was often seen volunteering at the San Antonio Community Hospital, where she logged over 16,000 volunteer hours. Throughout the years, Noralie volunteered extensively at her children's schools, serving as PTA president at Magnolia Elementary and sitting on the Citizens Committee of the Upland School District. She served on the St. Monica's Guild at Damien High School in La Verne and the Benedictine Guild at St. Lucy's Priory High School in Glendora, and chaired various committees at each school. Noralie's Catholic faith guided her throughout her life. She served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, religious education instructor and wedding coordinator at St. Anthony Parish in Upland. She also served as president of St. Anthony's Guild. A devoted Girl Scouts volunteer, Noralie led Brownie and Junior troops, trained new Girl Scout leaders and served as chairman of the nominating committee of the Spanish Trails Council. The council recognized her with both the Green Angel Award and the Oracle Award. In 1978, she earned the "Thanks" badge, the highest award for adults in Girl Scouts, for her exceptional commitment to this organization. Noralie also served as a past president of National Charity League's Foothill Chapter, as well as philanthropy chairman and board member. Other volunteering commitments included work with the Casa Alegre Auxiliary Children's Home Society, the West End United Way, the Friday Afternoon Club and the Chaffey Community Republican Women Federation. As an alum of USC, she helped charter the Trojan League of the Foothills and served as its president for two years. In 1979, Noralie received the Roman Catholic Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews for her years of service to her community. Her friends and family remember her as generous, caring, kind, strong, spunky and full of joy. They fondly remember her as "the best Uber driver, gourmet cook and personal counselor" and someone who laughed and loved easily. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 (her birthday) at Holy Name of Mary Church, 724 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas. Celebration will be limited to 100 people in accordance with COVID-19 requirements, and a livestream of the event will be available on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sacred Heart Fathers at SS.CC. PO Box 668, San Dimas, CA 91773.





