5/02/1926 - 2/03/2019 Norine Catherine Kelly-Collins born in Chicago IL to Peter and Elizabeth Kelly. She married John W Collins 4/22/1951. They moved to California in 1956. They had three sons, Jerry, Brian and David. John Collins was a teacher in San Bernardino. Norine worked at various places including the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation office as a civil employee for 18 years, retiring from there. She is survived by son Jerry Collins and his wife Barbara, granddaughter Keli, grandsons Joe, David and Matthew. Son David and his wife Mary Collins. Son Brian and his wife Jackie, grand daughter Kimberly Hemmer and greatgrandson Collin A Hemmer. Her family very much misses her. Funeral Mass at St Frances X Cabrini 2/20/19 at 10 AM, followed by services at Hillside Memorial Redlands, and a gathering thereafter. In lieu of Flowers , do something nice for your own family.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019