Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Frances X Cabrini
Resources
More Obituaries for Norine Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norine C. Collins


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norine C. Collins Obituary
5/02/1926 - 2/03/2019 Norine Catherine Kelly-Collins born in Chicago IL to Peter and Elizabeth Kelly. She married John W Collins 4/22/1951. They moved to California in 1956. They had three sons, Jerry, Brian and David. John Collins was a teacher in San Bernardino. Norine worked at various places including the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation office as a civil employee for 18 years, retiring from there. She is survived by son Jerry Collins and his wife Barbara, granddaughter Keli, grandsons Joe, David and Matthew. Son David and his wife Mary Collins. Son Brian and his wife Jackie, grand daughter Kimberly Hemmer and greatgrandson Collin A Hemmer. Her family very much misses her. Funeral Mass at St Frances X Cabrini 2/20/19 at 10 AM, followed by services at Hillside Memorial Redlands, and a gathering thereafter. In lieu of Flowers , do something nice for your own family.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.