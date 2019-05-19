|
October 14, 1938 - May 8, 2019 On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Norma C. Worley Alford passed away peacefully at the age of 80. She was born to Ellsworth E. Hood and Blanche E. Keefer as Norma Carol Hood on October 14, 1938, in Cucamonga, California. On March 12, 1955, she married Robert Lee Worley. Together, they owned Cal's Paints in Montclair, California, and worked side by side from 1966 1989. Bob passed away on January 12, 1991. She remarried Richard M. Alford on September 4, 1992, and she and Dick worked together at Alford, Inc. in Mesquite, Nevada, until Dick passed away on February 18, 1998. Norma had many jobs, but her favorite occupation was as a Tour Guide at Ontario International Airport. Norma was a loving woman who lived her life at full speed, enjoying every one she met, and she was well-loved in return. She leaves behind one brother, two sons, a stepson and two stepdaughters, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Norma was generous throughout her life, and continues to give by donating her body to Loma Linda Hospital for scientific research. A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Norma on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Carnegie Library located at 123 East D Street, Upland, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 19, 2019