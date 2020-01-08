|
|
NORMAN B. CARNIELLO 80, of Upland, CA died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife, Mary, family members and relatives. He was born on April 6, 1939 in Monterey Park, CA. He married Mary Henderson Mittag in 1981. Family members include sons Trent, Tyrone, and daughter, Deshaun. He was preceded in death by son, Brent. They have seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and eight nieces. Norman is survived by his sister Vera (Harvey) Neville and twin brother Richard (Lisa). He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald. Norman graduated from Upland High School in 1958. He joined the Navy and served a two year tour of duty. Following his discharge he co-managed Arrow & Grove Market, Rancho Cucamonga with his parents. In 1970 Norman and Richard established a partnership in the market for the next 28 years. After his retirement from the market, he worked part time for his son Trent, owner and operator of Carniello Enterprise. Norman was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Upland. He and Mary were very faithful in attending the 8:00 AM Liturgy for many years. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all who supported and cared for Norman during his illness. Special thanks to the staff of San Antonio Regional Hospital, Blendship Hospice, Medical Doctors and Nurses and to Lisa Roybal for her exceptional care for Norman during his last days. Funeral services are scheduled at St. Anthony Church, 2110 N. San Antonio Ave., Upland on Friday, January 10. Viewing is at 9:30 AM followed by Rosary at 10:00 AM. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Following Mass, Norman will be laid to rest at Bellevue Mausoleum, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the .
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 8, 2020