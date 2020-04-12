Home

8/22/1937 - 3/31/2020 Norris Willborn was a man of great faith who was passionate about his walk with the Lord. He began his pastoral ministry at age 19, and it spanned 50 years with churches in Texas, Colorado and California. In his early years, Norris was a favorite high school teacher in Durango, Colorado. Before his ministry ended, he taught English at Chaffey Community College in Rancho Cucamonga. He was an avid reader and especially loved history. He was an eloquent writer and wrote sermons, family tributes, and had many published articles. Norris was a family man, and his wife and children were his first priority. He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte, and they celebrated 63 years together. He was a father of five children and a proud "Papa" to nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Norris is survived by his wife, Charlotte Willborn, and children Cary Willborn, Sherri Maxson, Lisa Wollam and Linda Bradford. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Ricky Lee Willborn. Norris left a legacy of love for his family, love for his friends, and love for his Savior. He will be greatly missed! The evening Norris left this earth, the church bells rang in the distance against a background of a brilliant colored sunset. It was the perfect setting for his entrance into his new home in heaven.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2020
