May 13, 1933 - June 17, 2019 Ogis Dean was born in Bogalusa, La. on May 13, 1933. He attended Grambling State University until being recruited into the US Army, where he served 4 years. Upon being released from the service, he returned to Bogalusa briefly before moving to Southern California permanently. He begin working for the US Postal Service and later Dodger Stadium. While still working he attended Cal State University where he received his Teaching degree in Black Studies. He never used it; instead, he continued to work for the Post Office and Dodger Stadium. He retired from the Post Office after over 30 years and retired from Dodger Stadium soon after. Ogis had a wonderful sense of humor, loved people, travel, war stories, and of course food. He believed in hard work and education. God called him home on June 17th, 2019. A daughter Gwen, a son Guston, a granddaughter Zoey and a multitude of family and friends survive him. Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518 July 3, 2019 @ 9:45 am Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary