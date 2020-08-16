Aug. 17, 1935 - Aug. 11, 2020 Olga was born on a farm outside of Kenaston, Saskatchewan, Canada, she came to the United States in 1957 and became a citizen in 1975. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home of natural causes, surrounded by her husband, David Hooper, her daughter, Colleen Frye and her granddaughter, Deandra Smith (and her husband, Steven Smith) and grandson Todd Frye. Olga is survived by her sister, Gladys Thiel, in Alberta Canada alone with four nephews and two nieces in Canada. She is also survived by two stepdaughters in Arkansas, Stephanie Richey and Sarah Hooper (Burns), and finally survived by many loving nephews and nieces in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory Lloyd Adams and first husband Lloyd Adams. Services will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, Highland Ave. San Bernardino on August 24 at 10:00 a.m. it will be live streamed on Facebook. We are sorry but due to Covid, we are allowed only ten family and close friends in the chapel and social distancing must be practiced at the grave site.





