January 18, 1935 - April 25, 2020 Olga Maria Bermudez of Chino, CA, passed on April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose G. Bermudez. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda Cuadra Ortiz, her daughter, Olga Sofia Bermudez and son, Jose Martin Bermudez, both live in Chino. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Olga was happily married to Jose for 26 years. She was a dedicated wife and a loving mother. She enjoyed sewing, tending to her plants, going to church and visiting with friends. She was an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time outside in her backyard patio with her children listening to music and conversing with them. Due to Covid-19, a restricted graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on Friday, May 8th at 11:30 a.m., but it will be streamed on Facebook Draper Mortuary. Draper Mortuary 811 N. Moutain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762 (909) 986-1131





