Joyce Oneida Bono December 6, 1924 - May 15, 2019 Joyce Bono passed away peacefully in Redlands, CA at the age of 94 on May 15, 2019. She was born in Nashville Tennessee, to Bradford and Emma Felts. After graduating from Nashville North High School in 1942, she devoted herself to a rigorous 3-year nursing program at the Nashville General Hospital. As a newly minted RN, she set her sights on serving her country by enlisting in the U.S. Cadet Corps, but World War II had ended. Answering a newspaper ad for a surgical nurse position in California led Joyce on the adventure of a lifetime. It was there at the San Antonio Hospital in Upland, California that she fell in love with Frank Bono, a fellow employee and student at Pomona College. Frank asked Joyce to be his bride, and the two found themselves pledging "I do" in a little chapel in Nashville. They were looking forward to celebrating a devoted 71 years of marriage this coming June. Joyce raised three beautiful daughters with Frank and was a hard-working nurse at Pomona Valley Hospital for many years. The role that became her greatest joy was becoming "Mimi" to 6 grandchildren and eventually 9 great-grandchildren. She was cherished by all for her snuggles, her famed batches of cookies and her soft spot for a delicious scoop of ice cream. She loved Jesus and looked forward to singing her favorite hymns on Sundays at Pomona First Baptist where she and Frank also served food to homeless people once a month. She is survived by her devoted husband Frank Bono, daughter Jacqueline Dixon with husband Lester Dixon, daughter Leslie Bono, daughter Karen Grip with husband Bruce Grip, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Purpose Church in Pomona at 1pm on Friday, May 24. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse Ministries.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 19, 2019