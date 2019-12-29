|
January 30, 1927 - October 19, 2019 Patricia Anne Dakin, 92, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019 at Sterling Commons, Victorville, CA. Born in Norman, OK on January 30,1927, she was a long time resident of Victorville, CA (Spring Valley Lake) and previously resided in Upland, CA. She was a homemaker while raising their children and was in banking before retiring. She was a member of Assistance League in Upland and PEO Chapter RL Apple Valley, CA. She is survived by her children, Cathy Thompson (Doug) Hesperia, CA, George Dakin (Cheryl) Bedford, TX, Bill Dakin (Karen) Victorville, CA and Susie Stafford (Marc) Reno, NV. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren plus one on the way and 4 great-great grandchildren, sister Nancy Wynkoop and sisters-in law, Alice Emery and Nancy Dakin in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Dakin, parents Nellie and Paul Alexander and father Milton Dieterich and brother, Tom Dieterich. A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Chapel HD, Hesperia, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2019