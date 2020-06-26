Patricia Clanton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born April 14, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri, died peacefully at home with her family at her side June 9, 2020 in Folsom, Ca. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Clanton, sons Ricky Casey, Robert Casey and daughter Kerry Hollinger. She is survived by her daughters Karen, Kathy and Kristy. She is also survived by eight grandsons and eight great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Montecito Cemetery in San Bernardino.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved