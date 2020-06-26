Patricia Clanton

Born April 14, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri, died peacefully at home with her family at her side June 9, 2020 in Folsom, Ca. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Clanton, sons Ricky Casey, Robert Casey and daughter Kerry Hollinger. She is survived by her daughters Karen, Kathy and Kristy. She is also survived by eight grandsons and eight great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Montecito Cemetery in San Bernardino.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store