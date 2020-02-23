|
APRIL 26, 1937 - JANUARY 26, 2020 Our beautiful mom and loving wife Patricia Gomez, also known as Patricia Perez Monreal, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Highland, CA. She is survived by her husband and best friend Joe (Pelon) Gomez; daughters Debbie, Lisa (in-law Gary), Janet and Joann; sons Rick, Sal, Michael, Joseph (in-law Christine) and Richard; sisters Geni, Louise and Elizabeth; brother Arnold; grandchildren Natasha, Jackie, Brittany, Angeline, Angela, Priscilla, Mario, Crystin, Isaac, Kaden, Brandon, Daniel, Marlena, and Joshua; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad Guadalupe and Pasqual Perez; son Elias Monreal; sisters Marion, Irene and Mary Alice; brothers Ernie, Gilbert Steve and George. Patricia was loved by all who knew her and is missed dearly. We love and miss you so much Mom. You are forever in our hearts. She will be laid to rest February 26, 2020 Services to be held at: MT VIEW MORTUARY & CEMETERY, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Visitation: 10am-12pm with Funeral Service following from 12pm-1pm. Committal Service from 1:15pm-2pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020