March 24, 1943 - September 18, 2020 CHINO, CA Patricia Jean MacDougall, 77, of Chino, died September 18, 2020, at Chino Valley Medical Center. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the city of Pomona, before moving to the City of Chino in 1983 with her husband, where she lived the remainder of her life. Mrs. MacDougall is survived by her husband, Charles MacDougall of Chino; four sons, Robert Stockwell of Chino, Ronald Stockwell of Chino, Richard Stockwell of Jacksonville, OR, Christopher Nance of Chino, and two daughters Shanna Bradley of Laguna Niguel, and Jaime Bohnke of Chapin, SC; two step-daughters Charlene Brown of Amarillo, TX, Diana Gilbert of Amarillo, TX, and one step-son, John MacDougall of Chino; three sisters, Carol Michaels of Temecula, Linda Dickens of Temecula, Sally Pieri of Upland; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Todd Memorial Chapel, Claremont. Interment will be in Riverside National Cemetery. Todd Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





