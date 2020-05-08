April 17, 1939 - April 27, 2020 Patricia "Tricia" Margaret Kelly passed away on April 27, 2020. In her final years she was loved, adored and tenderly assisted by the love of her life, Jack, to whom she was married for over 60 years. Patricia was born in Somerville, MA to Joseph and Margaret Sullivan. She grew up in Tewksbury, MA with her younger siblings, Joseph and Marie. She worked summers at Carter's Garden Center in Tewksbury. She graduated from Keith Hall in Lowell, MA and worked for the Lowell electric company until she became a military wife at the age of 20 when she married John J. "Jack" Kelly in 1959. In the 26 years that followed, she had seven children and moved to ten different military bases across the country to include two years while Jack was serving his country overseas. One year when Jack was in Vietnam and she was home in New England with six small children; the other, when Jack was TDY in Korea, she was raising seven children in Phoenix. During these years she became an expert in logistics and budgets. She was an avid reader, which she passed on to all her children. She had a beautiful singing voice, which she passed on to none of her children. She managed to go to college and work outside the home. Most importantly, she made each of her children feel as if they were her favorite. After Jack's final station as Chief of Presidential Security for Air Force One in Maryland, she and Jack retired from the United States Air Force, traveled back across the country one more time to put down roots in Redlands, CA. There she continued practicing her faith at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church sharing her beauty, song and strength with others. She worked many years for the Vice-President of the University of Redlands until she retired in 2002. She spent her retirement gardening, reading, traveling for pleasure with Jack and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. Her biggest joy was her ever-growing family where the rewards outweighed the sacrifices tenfold. She loved unconditionally and was loved in kind. If you met her you would always remember her smile and kindness. If you were lucky enough to hear her sing, whether in church or your birthday song, you would never forget it. She made being a mother seem easy and passed on the joy of being a parent to all her children and grandchildren. Her presence will be missed, but she is not a memory to be forgotten. She is a part of each of us to be shared. Patricia is survived by her husband CMSgt John J. Kelly (USAF, Retired), her siblings Joseph Sullivan (Peggy Sullivan) of Bedford, NH, and Marie Sullivan of West Newbury, MA.; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Carey of Tewksbury, MA. She is also survived by her seven children, Joseph K. Kelly, John S. Kelly, Karen M. Stanfield (James Stanfield, II), Kevin M. Kelly, Susan M. Purdy (Frank W. Purdy III), Mark V. Kelly (Jennifer Kelly), and Keith A. Kelly (Rainbow Kelly); her grandchildren, Christy Trigger (Dominic Jones), Joseph Parnell, Amber Lockwood (Robert Lockwood), Adam Trigger (Maribel Trigger), Jacqueline Jones (Ed Jones) Kimberly Atkinson (Jonathon Atkinson), Nick Meyers (Emily Meyers), Michelle Stanfield (Corbin Pierce), Jasmine Ramirez, Frank Purdy, IV, Johnny Stanfield (Eryn Stanfield), Adrianna DeLauder, Jacob Stanfield, Jake Kelly, Layla Purdy, James Stanfield III, Natalie Kelly, Emma Kelly, Jackson Kelly, Amelia Kelly; and her nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to your local hospice organization or veteran's organization.





