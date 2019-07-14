|
PATRICIA M. AMATO Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday July 17th 10:30 a.m. GEORGIANN S. AMEY Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 10:00 a.m. ARMANDO GOMEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday July 19th 10:30 a.m. MARIA ASCENCION JARA-BARROSO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Wednesday July 17th 10:00 a.m. RUTH JOHNSON Services Rock of the Foothills Church, La Verne Saturday July 27th 11:00 a.m. DEANNA L. McCOURTNEY Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Paul The Apostle Church, Chino Hills Monday July 29th 10:00 a.m. . DONALD E. "DUSTY" RHOADES Graveside Services La Verne Cemetery Monday July 15th 11:00 a.m. RUBY L. RICHARDSON Services Claremont United Methodist Church Saturday July 20th 11:00 a.m. REID SHANNON Celebration of Life Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Saturday July 27th 2:00 p.m. TRICIA TORRES Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday July 19th 10:00 a.m. JOE C. VICARIO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Thursday July 18th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 14, 2019