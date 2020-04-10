|
Patricia Rippens passed away at the family home in Scottsdale, AZ on April 4, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Paul; daughter Pamela of Scottsdale, AZ; son Paul Martin of Bristol, IN, and sister Carrol of San Juan Capistrano. Pat was born on September 19, 1939 in her family home in Ellsworth, KS, the ninth, and last, child born to James and Stella Wanek. She moved to California in 1960 and her and Paul were married in the Chapel of Roses in Pasadena on February 3, 1964. As she requested, she will be cremated and her ashes will be placed between the graves of her parents in the Ellsworth Cemetery in Ellsworth, KS.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2020