Patricia Troy

Dec 31, 1935 - July 27, 2020 Patricia Anne (Bodnar) Troy of San Bernardino, California passed away the 27th of July 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, graduated from Roger Ludlowe High in 1953; married John Troy in 1955, and moved with her family to California in 1962. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Bodnar, sister Virginia Bodnar, brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Mary Lou Bodnar, and daughter Cheryll Troy San Pablo. Patricia is survived by daughters Stacia King and Anne Thompson; grandchildren Rachel and Nicole King, Michael Troy, and John Paul San Pablo; great granddaughter Violet; nephews JoJo and Darrell Bodnar. Patricia, beloved mother, grandmother, and best friend to Marge Oliger, will be greatly missed. She will not be forgotten by all whose lives she touched including members of Perris Hill Senior Center. No services will be conducted per her request.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store