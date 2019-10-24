Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Bartolotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Bartolotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Bartolotta Obituary
PATRICK BARTOLOTTA Patrick Bartolotta, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, returned to his heavenly home on October 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Pat was married to Angela Bartolotta on November 6, 1971; they were married 47 years. Pat is survived by his wife, Angie; and his son Vincent. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Busch; and his parents Salvatore and Catherine Bartolotta. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now