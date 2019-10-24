|
PATRICK BARTOLOTTA Patrick Bartolotta, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, returned to his heavenly home on October 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Pat was married to Angela Bartolotta on November 6, 1971; they were married 47 years. Pat is survived by his wife, Angie; and his son Vincent. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Busch; and his parents Salvatore and Catherine Bartolotta. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2019