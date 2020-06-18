January 15, 1933 - June 13, 2020 Paul Delgado, 87, who was instrumental in the construction industry for 56 years, passed away on June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 15, 1933, in San Bernardino County, where he spent his childhood in a saddle and became an expert horseman. On April 27, 1952, Paul married the love of his life, Marie Olivas. They went on to have four beautiful children: Paulette, Delinda, Frank, and Paul Jr. Paul and Marie spent 68 beautiful years together, 48 years in Yucaipa, California where they built their dream home and the 6D Ranch. After high school, Paul went into construction; he had a few short-term jobs before he joined Matich Corporation in 1954. Paul spent 25 years with Matich Corporation as a project manager, where he set the World's Record for the most concrete laid in one day, not once but twice. The first time was in 1969 for two miles, and then in 1971 for three miles. In 1979 Paul opened Delgado and Sons, Inc. During the 15 years in operation, Paul was awarded the Minority Contractors of the year award by the National Committee from the Whitehouse, where he was nominated 3 years in a row. Paul was also awarded various other awards, such as the San Bernardino and Riverside Counties Local Contracting Award. Shortly after the loss of both of his sons, Paul decided to close the business. However, Paul's retirement was short-lived after a visit from his long-time friend, Martin Matich, he found himself back at Matich Corporation, where he finally retired at 77. Overseeing hundreds of highway, airport, flood-control, military, and forestry construction projects, Paul became paramount in shaping the infrastructure throughout California. Paul belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 60 years, served as a Reserve Deputy for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and had a philanthropic spirit. Paul is survived by his wife, Marie of 68 years, two daughters: Paulette Delgado-Matich, and her husband Stephen of Yucaipa, and Delinda Morgan and her husband Lance of Oregon; seven grandchildren: Paul, Lori, Cash, Milinda, Andrea, Cole, and Wyatt; seventeen great-grandchildren: James, Frank, McKenzie, Azlyn, Gabriel, Thomas, Madison, Stephen, Celie, Sofia, Dylan, Braiden, Ellie, Laney, Mason, Andreas, and Bridget; and one great-great-granddaughter Claire. The viewing will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Desert Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 11251 Desert Lawn Drive, Calimesa, CA 92320 ,from 3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00 am at Saint Frances X Cabrini Catholic Church, 12687 California Street, Yucaipa, CA 92399 (Due to COVID 19 restrictions, reservations are required to enter the church). Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at The Delgado Residence.





