October 24, 1961 - January 16, 2019 Paul was born to Prudence and Rocco Corbo on October 24, 1961 in Upland, California. He was the youngest of five children. Paul attended Our Lady of Lourdes school and graduated from Montclair High School in 1980. He was employed by the Daily Bulletin for ten years and later by Dominos Pizza. Paul is predeceased by his father Rocco. He is survived by his loving mom Prudence and his four siblings: Mary Thompson (Brad), Geralyn McFarland (Ira), Michael, and Frances McCoy; his two nieces, three nephews and three great nephews and Sweet Pea his beloved cat. Celebration of Life Mass will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11am - Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Inland Valley Humane Society or the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Shelter. Draper Mortuary is in charge of the Arrangements. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 10, 2019