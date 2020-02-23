|
PAUL HERMAN TRAUTWEIN Paul was born on October 9, 1934 to Herman and Lillie Trautwein in Upland, California. An active athlete, Paul graduated in 1956 from Upland Academy and College, where he met his future wife Noreen Matteson at his first teaching job at Upland College. They married 2 years later in 1958. After receiving his Masters Degree from Oregon State via a science grant, Paul returned to Upland High School where he taught Physical Science and AP Physics for 29 years. He coached both Varsity Basketball and Tennis Teams to multiple CIF Playoffs. Upon retirement, Paul continued to play tennis well into his 70's. He enjoyed being part of the Gideons Organization distributing God's word into the local schools. A devoted man of God, Paul enjoyed singing in the church choir, often doing duets with his wife Noreen. He taught Sunday school and loved attending all of his grandchildren's activities. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and friend. He was a "people person" who will be missed by all who knew him. Paul is survived by his wife, Noreen; sons and daughter-in-laws Karl (Laura), Mark (Shari), and Jon (Barbara); 8 grandchildren Stephanie, David (Ashley), Kayla, Kyle (Nadia), Ryan, Joshua, Jessica and Megan; and two great grandchildren, Finn & Hazel Joy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of his grandchildren David & Ashley Trautwein serving as missionaries in Cambodia via Water of Life Church, attn: Accounting 14418 Miller Ave, Suite K, Fontana, CA 92336. Please write David/Ashley Trautwein in memo section, OR Gideons International, c/o John Aylyng 14058 Euclid Ave., Chino, CA 91710 Celebration of Life Services for Paul will be held at the Upland Brethren in Christ Church at 4pm on Sunday, March 8th. Dinner reception immediately following.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020