John Paul Tate, Sr. John Tate was born in Birmingham, AL on Sept. 19, 1932 to John and Lora (Parker) Tate, and died in Claremont on May 24, 2019. He and his family first migrated from Alabama to Texas before settling in So. California. He was a devoted husband to Janet Jordan (also of Birmingham) for 58 years until her death in 2013. The first in his family to attend college, Mr. Tate earned a BA from Birmingham Southern then later earned a M. of Music Ed degree at SMU. Mr. Tate taught choral music in high schools, at the Claremont Colleges, and in the Cucamonga School District before serving as vice principal and principal. Mr. Tate performed as a tenor soloist with the Claremont United Methodist Church and Pilgrim Congregational Church choirs, as well as in the Claremont Colleges' production of Beethoven's "Mass in C." Mr. Tate played basketball in high school and college, and he enjoyed the outdoors, especially when fishing. He played tennis and golf, enjoyed camping and traveling with his family, and after retirement he and Mrs. Tate traveled internationally. In 2007, the couple moved into Mt San Antonio Gardens in Pomona, where he established a male chorus with seven singers. The chorus grew and merged with a women's group to form what became under Mr. Tate's 10-year leadership the Mt. San Antonio Gardens Choralenow 50+ members. After Mrs. Tate died, Mr. Tate developed a relationship with Paula Hui. They enjoyed watching sports and attending concerts and plays. During his physical decline, Ms. Hui faithfully helped in every way. "Quietly unpretentious in manner, stable and unshakable, Mr. Tate was known for his insight, good sense, and self-control," a close friend shared. "He rarely lost his temper" Mr. Tate suffered from Myelodysplastic Syndrome. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; sister, Betty Jean Gilmer; and eldest great-grandchild, Sawyer Jacobson. He is remembered with love by his sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Barbara Tate (Wright City, MO) and David & Tammy Tate (Menifee); grandchildren Cheryl Hatch (IL), Lora Jacobson, John Paul Tate III and Gorden Tate; and great-grandchildren Lance and Erik Jacobson, and William, Kalina, Joshua and Rebecca Tate, all of Missouri. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 in the sanctuary of Claremont United Methodist Church, 211 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 9, 2019