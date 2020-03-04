|
|
Pauline Catherine Plasencia (Meduri) Pauline Catherine Plasencia (Meduri), born February 22, 1945 in New York, NY, passed away at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA on Feb. 7, 2020, following complications from a heart attack she suffered on Jan. 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jesus O. Plasencia of Alta Loma, CA; son Daniel Plasencia; wife Christine Plasencia; daughter Catherine Stoneking; grandsons Daniel Plasencia and Jonathan Stoneking; granddaughter Sara Plasencia; great grandchildren Malayah Silva, Malakai Silva, and brothers Donald Michel, Eddie Michel, and sisters Marion Vansickel, and Karen Lownes, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services were held on February 10, 2020 at Hidden Oaks Retreat Center in Alta Loma, CA. Her final resting place will be Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, Ca.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2020