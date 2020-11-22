On October 2, 1926 a newborn girl inhaled for the first time. Pauline Elaine Gormley became the fourth daughter of Andrew and Mary (Knox) Gormley. She joined her sisters, Jane Anne, Patricia Isabel and Mary Elizabeth in the family home on Victoria St. in San Bernardino, CA. Pauline was raised in San Bernardino during the Great Depression and World War II. She was educated in the San Bernardino school system attending Harding Elementary, Sturges Jr. High School and San Bernardino High School. After receiving her Associate of Arts degree from San Bernardino Valley College she transferred to UCLA, from which she was graduated at the age of 20 with a degree in accounting. A few weeks later, in June of 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Francis Doyle, who also was a native of San Bernardino. They had met at a youth group dance at St. Bernardine Church. Their early married life was spent in Santa Monica. Richard, a WWII Navy veteran, attended Loyola University while Pauline went to work for the Atomic Energy Project on the campus of UCLA. Moving to Pacoima the couple started to raise a family, first welcoming their daughter, Judith Elaine, followed by their son, Richard James. In 1955 the family returned to San Bernardino where Pauline devoted her time and energy to raising the children. She was active in Marshall Elementary PTA and the Junior Women's Club in addition to promoting UCLA Alumni events. Pauline later migrated her Jr. Women's membership to the Women's Club, eventually attaining more than 50 years with the organization. At that time the family were members of the Holy Rosary Parish. Later, when they had moved within the parish boundaries of Our Lady of the Assumption, Richard and Pauline worshipped there. Never just a member, Pauline became involved with any group she joined, serving terms on the board of the Women's Club of San Bernardino, President of the Marshall PTA as well as the Arrowhead Women's Golf Association, and active in various professional organizations. As the children aged and became more independent Pauline returned to the work force in the 1960s as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. In 1970 she and Richard acquired a tax preparation and bookkeeping practice which they operated for 21 years. It was during this period of their life that they joined Arrowhead Country Club where they made many new friends and strengthened the bonds with long-time friends. Pauline and Richard led a fulfilling life. They traveled as a couple, as a family and sometimes with friends. They were able to visit Hong Kong a number of times, Thailand, the British Isles and Germany. They followed the Lewis and Clark Trail, saw the New England states in the colorful fall. The two of them cruised the coast of Alaska and took many golfing trips to resort areas of the United States. They enjoyed many dinner and dancing parties and had traditional St. Patrick dinners with their friends, the Popes, Haldorsens and Cannans. Pauline exercised her mind playing bridge and working on crossword puzzles. She played bridge for more than sixty years, However, Pauline's greatest passion was for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was able to be the unconditional loving, non-disciplinarian person she was not allowed to be as a parent. She spoiled those generations with her time, subtly teaching them math skills through games, playing make believe while instilling a work ethic, but mostly by her inspiration. Pauline also accepted her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons-in-law and granddaughters-in-law as being her own offspring. Richard passed away in 2008 just two weeks shy of their 61st wedding anniversary. Pauline's parents and sisters predeceased her. She is survived by children Judie (Don) Brimmer, Richard (Susan) Doyle, grandchildren Jennifer (Cale) Dodd, Scott (Yoshiko) Brimmer, Andrew (Ashlee) Doyle, Megan (Terrance) Davis, great grandchildren Claire and Emma Dodd, Ken Brimmer, Kilean Davis and Oliver Doyle. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for Pauline's family and friends to congregate. Her committal ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery will be private. On November 7, 2020, at the age of 94, Pauline exhaled for the last time. -------------------------------------------------------- Pauline's family are appreciative of the care she received from the courageous staff at Brightwater Senior Living of Highland. We are also grateful to the heroic and compassionate nurses and doctors of the 6th floor unit at St. Bernardine Medical Center. You were our proxy during this unfortunate period of time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. If you wish to honor Pauline with a memorial donation, please consider either the Women's Club of San Bernardino, 503 W. 31st St, San Bernardino, CA 92405-2745 or Dignity Health Foundation Inland Empire, PO Box 2637, San Bernardino, CA 92406-9800.





