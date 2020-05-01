8-7-1944 - 4-21-2020 Peggy Lee Pruitt, beautiful wife, devoted mother, cherished Gramie and faithful friend passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a graceful and courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Peggy's heartbeats: her husband, Reginald Pruitt, daughter Kristin Wilhoit, son Douglas Pruitt, granddaughters Rylie and Halie Wilhoit, grandsons Jake and Troy Pruitt, daughter-in-law Krista Pruitt and son-in-law Mike Wilhoit also her children. Peggy was born August 7, 1944 and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. At the age of 20 she moved to Southern California and settled in Upland where she would call home with her husband for the remainder of her life. Peggy had a personality larger than life! She was very competitive and she showed just some of this playing adult soccer for many years as well as racquetball at the Claremont Club in the men's league. To be with her was always an entertaining and enriching moment. Peggy had never met a stranger and always left a meaningful impression with whomever was blessed enough to cross paths with her. When Peggy called you friend, she took that to heart and you became family! Peggy's greatest gifts and passion in life were her four grandchildren. She was completely devoted to them, rarely if never missing a school function, sporting event or just the opportunity to spend one on one time with them or time with all of them together, hanging on every word and ready to support them however they may need. Peggy's family was her everything! She so looked forward to hosting every Easter and Thanksgiving party and Christmas morning at her home. Her "Happy Place"was on her patio where she would catch up with her loved ones, watch the hummingbirds drink from her feeder, enjoy the beauty of her beautiful yard which gave her so much joy to care for, or watch her Jimmie Johnson win another NASCAR race. Mom, you will be unimaginably missed as you were the anchor and heart and soul of our family, the love of dad's life, the comforter to your grandchildren and the joy to your friendships. May we all make you proud Mom as we go on carrying you always in our hearts. We are beyond blessed to have all been graced with you in our lives. We love you forever MOM. Celebration of Life "Party" to take place 8-8-2020 1 pm. Family will provide further details at a later date.





