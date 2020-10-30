1/1
Penny Ward Dapello
December 14, 1947 - July 18, 2020 Also Known as: Ms. "D" and Ms. Penny. Born in Port Huron, Michigan. Died in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Lived in: Rosena Ranch, San Bernardino, California and Carlsbad, California. In 1959 Penny's family moved to Azusa, California. She attended Azusa High School, Citrus Community College, Cal Poly Pomona (BA), Pepperdine Malibu where she received a Masters. Also La Verne University where she received a Masters (Reading Specialist). Penny first was a teacher in Azusa School District Adult Education program, Also Baldwin Park Adult Education program. Penny became a teacher in the Pomona School District at Fremont Jr. High, Pomona High School. After about thirty years with Pomona schools she worked with Adult Education in Claremont, Upland, Chino and Chaffey Adult School in Ontario, California, she taught until she died. She loved teaching and loved helping her students accomplish their goals. Penny was President of the Danish Sisterhood for the city of Solvang, CA. and President of the Danish Sisterhood for the state of California. Penny married Al (Butch) Dapello in 1970, August 29, 2020 it would have been their fiftieth anniversary. Penny is survived by her husband Butch Dapello; her four children, Rick Dapello, Ron Dapello (wife Shelli), Tahmra Dapello, and Ryan Dapello (wife Maria); eight grandchildren: Jerad Harris, Michael Harris, Nichole Dapello, Adam Dapello, Brittney Dapello, Bella Dapello, Ellyn Dapello, and Camilla Dapello; one great granddaughter: Brooke Harris; three sisters: Gloria Smith (husband Harry), Judy Thomas (husband Lew), and Karen Ward. Penny Dapello was a much loved and admired lady by all who knew her. Please call for service info: (909) 730-0284 or (909) 921-7589


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 30, 2020.
