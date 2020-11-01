September 5, 1946 - October 24, 2020 Peter Dan Vasilovich was born September 5, 1946, in Fresno, California. His grandparents immigrated to America from Montenegro in 1914. He grew up in Reedley, California on his family's farm. He attended rural elementary schools, and Reedley High School where he served as student body president and Boys' State representative. He attended Fresno State College, then enrolled at UCLA and graduated in 1970. During the Vietnam Era, he served honorably in the California Air Force National Guard in Fresno. From 1985 to 1990 in Fresno, he served as administrative assistant to Senator Rose Ann Vuich. He then located in Claremont, California, to attend Claremont Graduate University where he earned a master's degree in international studies and a doctorate in political science. In Central California, he pursued a career in electoral political campaign directing and consulting. In Southern California, he pursued careers in marketing, sales management and hospitality services. He traveled to South America, the Soviet Union, and Europe. He enjoyed playing classical piano, collecting carvings of exotic wood objets d'art, playing chess, and gazing in awe and wonderment of the Giant Sequoia redwood trees of Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks. Forever the student, he engaged the American philosophy of autonomy and life with in-depth consideration of the human agenda. In so doing, he lived a principled life with an emancipated mind. He was kind and compassionate in his concern for the freedom and well-being of others. When evaluating his life, he often referenced a poem by Robert Frost: "The Road Not Taken"; the ending lines of which, revealed the nature of his autonomy: ' Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -- I took the one less travelled by, And that has made all the difference'. In 2020, Peter Dan Vasilovich retired to his family's farm in Reedley where he lived in appreciation and acceptance of the finitude of his days. He is survived by his sister Debra Vasilovich, and his brother Robert Vasilovich and his family. A private family service was held at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno. Remembrances may be made to the donor's favorite charity.





