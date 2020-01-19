|
January 8, 1947 - January 9, 2020 Phillip Holdaway, 73, was born in San Bernardino, CA on January 8, 1947, to Ralph and Vera Holdaway and lived there all of his life. He died in Redlands on January 9, 2020. Phillip was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Air Medal for service in Vietnam in 1968. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geography from CSU San Bernardino in 1981. He was employed by Caltrans for 27 years and retired as an Associate Environmental Planner. Phillip was a member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus Billy Holcomb Chapter. He was the author of several Billy Holcomb Plaque Books and was appointed the first Chapter ClampArchivist. In 2012 he was made an Honorary Humbug (President) of the Chapter. Phillip was a Life Member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Dustoff Association, Death Valley '49ers and City of San Bernardino Historical & Pioneer Society. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Hettie Jackson and Kristin Darby. He is survived by his wife, Miriam; son, Aaron and his wife, Kyoko; and grandsons, Kai, Keale, Taito and Hiroto. Graveside service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave. in San Bernardino on January 24, 2020, at 10:45 am.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 19, 2020