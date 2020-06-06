November 22, 1933 - May 28, 2020 Phyllis Elaine Pope, age 86, passed on to her eternal rewards on May 28, 2020 peacefully in the presence of family after a prolonged illness. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence D. Pope of 66 years. Born Phyllis Elaine Geist in Dover, NJ to Irwin J. Geist and Mildred R. Geist, her mother died during childbirth and Phyllis was raised by her aunts and grandparents in Reading, PA. After her father returned from WWII and remarried, she lived with her father and stepmother, Bernice, in the Washington, DC area. It was there that she met the love of her life, Larry, and where they were wed in 1953. Phyllis and Larry were blessed with five children: the late Robert K. Pope, Margaret S. Milloy (Greg) of Yucaipa, CA, Dr. Richard W. Pope (Suzan) of Appling, GA, Cynthia A. Ridge (David) of Yucaipa, CA, and Lawrence J. Pope (Sharon) of Las Vegas, NV. In addition, she is survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Pope and granddaughter Jessica Milloy. Phyllis was a resident of Yucaipa, CA since 1973, and actively involved in her community. She was a volunteer in area theaters as an expert seamstress, in the local Sheriff's Department Citizens' Patrol, and for multiple other organizations. Phyllis and Larry worked as Campground Hosts for 6 years in the San Bernardino National Forest, Barton Flats Campground. She was a Field worker for the Census Bureau for over twenty years. She was also an avid genealogist, having traced family members back to through the Revolutionary War and to the Mayflower. But primarily, Phyllis was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and wife. She always offered encouragement and support to family, often enabling them to achieve accomplishments beyond their perceived limits. She was an extremely supportive mother of her children's endeavors: Band / Theater Booster, Cub Scout mom, 4H and FFA Booster. Phyllis was deeply involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, in multiple capacities over the years. She truly blessed the lives of all she met, and always took an interest in others. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers she would want you to complete your 2020 Census form.





