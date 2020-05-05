October 19, 1926 - April 8, 2020 Pierce Julius Flynn, M.D., 93 passed away in Capo Beach, CA, on 4/8/2020. Helen, his wife of almost 70 years, was by his side. Pierce was born in Caledonia, MN, on October 19, 1926. His father, William was of Irish Catholic descent and mother Wilma ne´e Hampe, was German Catholic. Growing up in Caledonia, Pierce developed a love for hard work, sports, music, and trumpet playing. He served as an altar boy and was an Eagle Scout. Pierce graduated as valedictorian from Loretto High School in Caledonia where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a V-12 Navy scholarship. Upon graduating summa cum laude in 1947, he matriculated at Johns Hopkins University Medical School in Baltimore, MD. There he met his classmate and beloved future wife, Helen (Nene) Brown. They were married during their third year in medical school on June 8, 1950. While at Johns Hopkins, Pierce became fascinated with the field of surgery and entered into surgical training. Following two years of residency in Baltimore, Pierce and Nene moved to Lompoc, California, where Pierce was Chief of Surgery at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks. Following his time in the service, he entered surgery residency at the University of California, Los Angeles. During his training, Pierce became part of the advent of open heart surgery. Fascinated and challenged by this burgeoning new field, he dove in wholeheartedly. Following his chief residency at UCLA, Pierce and Nene moved their young family to Redlands and then to San Bernardino, California, where Pierce embarked on a dedicated career caring for adult and pediatric patients with acquired and congenital heart and vascular disorders. He served as Clinical Professor of Surgery at UCLA until his retirement. He founded the renowned Inland Heart Institute at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino. In the midst of his busy career, Pierce always put family first. He treasured the time he spent with Nene and their seven children, both individually and all together. Their frequent trips to the mountains, the desert, and the beach were a source of cherished memories. Hawaii was Pierce and Nene's special retreat place. Sports were always front and center in family life. He was a lifelong Dodgers and Rams fan. He attended untold numbers of games with his family at the Los Angeles Coliseum and Dodger Stadium. Whether it was surfing, skiing, skateboarding, tennis, horseback riding, or backpacking, Pierce loved the outdoors. Music appreciation, too, was highly valued. A deeply religious man, Pierce never lost sight of whom he was serving: his patients, their families, and his God. Pierce was a dedicated parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Redlands, Holy Rosary Catholic Church in San Bernardino, and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in San Clemente. He cherished his relationship with the parishioners and clergy including the Sisters of Charity at St. Bernardine Medical Center. In 1987, after 40 years of surgical practice, Pierce retired and moved with Nene to Capo Beach. Following his retirement, his vigor and love of life and learning only seemed to increase. His memory will be cherished and his presence will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Nene, his seven children and fourteen grandchildren: Pierce and wife Lindsey; William and wife Monika with children Sarah, Lukas and Jonas; Arthur and wife Jennifer with children Art Jr., Joseph, Pierce, Audrey and Emmett; Mary Flynn-Gillies with children Dylan and Olivia; Robert and wife Karen with children Gavin and Maille; Thomas and wife Wendy; John and wife Andee with children Seth and Samantha. A memorial service and mass will be scheduled when the current COVID-19 pandemic allows.





