Poppen "Hank" Henry Jr.

Poppen "Hank" Henry Jr. Obituary
Henry "Hank" Poppen Jr. Hank passed away in Upland CA 9/20/2019 at the age of 77. Hank passed away after a lengthy illness that he fought for several years. Hank is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Janice Poppen. A compassionate father is survived by his two children; Todd Poppen (his wife Brandy Poppen) and Kelli Frear, (husband David Frear) and his grandchildren who lovingly admired their Papa; Hunter Spiri, Kaeli Lowe, Zac Poppen and Cole Poppen; also his great grandchildren Oliva and Sophia Lowe. He is survived by his siblings; Judith Weatherspoon, Wayne (Sam) Poppen and Patricia Kezio. Henry was born in Worthington, Minnesota March 16, 2016. Henry enjoyed playing golf, watching the Dodgers and being with his grandchildren. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and had a deep compassion for the military. Henry Poppen's life will be celebrated October 14, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 91528. A reception immediately following service will be held at Upland Hills Country Club, 1231 E. 16th St. Upland, CA 91784. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project support.woundedwarproject.org
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2019
